Rohin Desai returns to Madison World as Chief Client Officer

New Delhi: Rohin Desai has been appointed Chief Client Officer for Media Buying at Madison World, starting in August.

This marks his second tenure with the agency; he previously served as Vice-President of Media Buying at Madison World in 2013, for 2 years.

Before joining Madison World, Desai was Head of Revenue and Sales Strategy at Enterr10 Television, overseeing Dangal TV and Bhojpuri Cinema.

His career also includes roles at Mindshare India, Lintas Media Group, Godrej, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Wavemaker India.

With over 20 years in the industry, Desai specialises in media planning, advertising, and trading, with expertise in investment management, revenue strategies, and marketing communications. He has experience across sectors including FMCG, telecom, ecommerce, BFSI, automotive, and retail.