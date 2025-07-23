Regional advertising becomes strategic priority this festive season

New Delhi: As India heads into the 2025 festive season, brands are turning their attention to regional and language-based marketing like never before.

With consumer sentiment strong in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and digital adoption deepening beyond metros, regional content and cultural nuance are no longer just tactical levers; they are at the heart of festive media strategies.

According to Ratnakar Bharti, VP – Media at Mudramax, regional content is now “central to media planning, not peripheral.”

He explained that language affinity and cultural relevance are proving critical, especially during diverse regional festivals. “Creative localisation is going beyond translation, into dialects, cultural movements, and visual styles. Brands are no longer just targeting mass; they’re targeting culture.”

The shift is reflected in the media choices brands are making. Regional OTT platforms and influencers are seeing increased demand, and voice/video-based regional search trends are influencing ad formats and delivery.

Bharti cited ShareChat, Moj, and Meta India’s language reports as key indicators of this sustained shift toward regional content.

Roopali Sharma, President – North & East at Havas Media, affirmed this trend. “Regional is no longer just a checkbox; it’s a strategic pillar,” she said.

With regional digital consumption surging, brands are actively tailoring media plans based on language, festivals, and emotional resonance. This has resulted in a surge of platform partnerships and influencer collaborations in Southern states and the Hindi heartland.

“This is especially relevant in southern states and emerging Hindi belt markets, where the emotional resonance during festivals is deeply cultural,” she emphasised.

When it comes to print, especially in Tier 2 and 3 towns. “High-trust categories like real estate, BFSI, and jewellery are leveraging regional print supplements,” Sharma added.

Bharti added that print is staging a targeted comeback, particularly in regional markets and festive supplements, growing at 4-6% this festive season.

TV’s regional channels, particularly GECs, are commanding a premium during marquee events, as reach and cultural context converge.

Anindya Ray, Executive VP at Lodestar UM, noted that “language is increasingly having a big role in terms of content and advertising.” While luxury segments still lean on English, most other categories, from FMCG to home improvement, are relying on language content to align with regional sentiment.

“OTT and sports have both democratised through language extensions,” he said, further amplifying festive ad opportunities.

Anil Pandit, Managing Partner at Publicis Media India, pointed out that over three-quarters of India’s internet users engage in non-English languages. “Advertisers are investing in hyperlocal campaigns and regional influencers,” he explained. “Multilanguage targeting is now a necessity for festive success.”

Even programmatic ad tech is being optimised for regional relevance. From dynamic creative optimisation to geo-language mapping, AI-powered tools are enabling brands to target users by language and location with precision.

This language-first strategy is dovetailing with another major trend: purpose-driven advertising. Bharti noted that festive ads in 2025 are increasingly blending emotion with themes of inclusivity, sustainability, and community impact—messages that land more authentically when delivered in the consumer’s own language.

Sharma echoes the sentiment: “This year’s festive advertising is not just about bigger budgets; it’s about smarter storytelling, moment mapping, and media agility. Brands that blend cultural insight with channel intelligence will lead the conversation.”

With a 10–12% projected growth in overall festive AdEx for 2025, regional marketing is not just a supporting act; it’s a growth engine. The media mix is becoming more nuanced, with print rising in smaller towns, OOH being reinvented through DOOH, and TV and digital co-existing through regional overlays.

In festive India 2025, the brands that understand culture through language are the ones that will truly cut through the clutter.