Rediffusion extends job offers to W+K employees after India shutdown

New Delhi: Rediffusion is inviting applications at its Delhi and Mumbai offices from employees working at Wieden+Kennedy India who have been adversely affected by the shutting down of the agency in India.

In a social media post, the company wrote, “When one door shuts, another opens. Rediffusion is happy to open its doors to talent that may have been adversely affected by the unfortunate happenings at W&K India.”

Wieden + Kennedy announced it would shut down its shop in India. Its leaders, Chief Creative Officer Santosh Padhi (Paddy), President Ayesha Ghosh, and Head of Delhi Shreekant Srinivasan, also stepped down from their roles

The move will see a total of 40 employees departing from the agency (25 from Mumbai and 15 from the Delhi office).

Paddy, Ghosh and Srinivasan will remain with the agency until the end of the year to help with the transition.

People willing to join Rediffusion may write to vritti.dey@rediffusion.in.