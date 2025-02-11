Publishers can unlock myriad revenue streams by blending audience with data clean rooms: Priti Murthy

Mumbai: With the brouhaha around the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, marketers are dabbling to find grounds in the fast-moving data stream. However, data clean rooms are the master key to unlocking the potential of harnessing user data, especially for publishers.

According to Priti Murthy, President, GroupM Nexus, publishers can blend audience articulation with data clean rooms, resulting in new data streams which also abide by privacy regulations. In today’s day and age, publishers have enhanced control over how they define, manage, and utilise audience data.

This categorisation of audience segments is done on the basis of audience behaviours, interests, demographics, and other contextual factors. With the curbing of third-party data, publishers have limited access to high-quality.

Here comes the data clean rooms. These rooms are basically softwares that provide privacy-safe and walled-off environments for multiple data sets to coexist. Publishers and advertisers can seamlessly analyse data without contravening the data protection regulations.

Building the foundation of the discussion, Murthy said, “The evolution of audience understanding has shifted dramatically. We've moved from an era where marketers desired a closer look at their audience to today's norm of rapid data adoption. This shift isn't solely driven by consumer data protection, but also by the need for deeper insights into consumer journeys and stronger day-to-day connections.”

Murthy advised publishers to blend their audience curation with the data clean rooms to proliferate the efficiency of data usage.

“Publishers can now actively curate audience articulation and integrate it with data clean rooms. Once these secure environments are established, new data streams can be incubated while maintaining privacy. This process creates additional avenues for marketing progress and enhanced consumer understanding, ultimately generating new revenue streams,” she said.

Another advantage of data clean rooms, as highlighted by Murthy, is that it leads to data incubation and enrichment. Data clean rooms, such as Google Audience Data Hub and Amazon Marketing Cloud, also allow various marketing collaborations.

Speaking on the matter, Murthy said, “It allows marketers to effectively measure the impact of their decisions on a broader consumer base, which in turn facilitates smarter and more effective marketing strategies.”

It basically creates a synergy between data streams from various industry players such as publishers and advertisers to the extent that these streams start complementing each other.

While advertisers can gain deeper insights into campaign effectiveness and optimise their strategies, publishers can monetise their data by offering advertisers access to enriched audience insights within the clean room.

The TYNY report of 2025 stated that the future will be higher adoption of data clean rooms, which will empower marketers to achieve a delicate balance between leveraging data for personalised experiences and respecting user privacy. As we move into a privacy-first world, data clean rooms will become an indispensable tool for responsible and effective marketing.