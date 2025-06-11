Publicis takes over Mars' $1.7 billion media duties from WPP

New Delhi: Mars has concluded a six-month global agency review, unveiling a restructured and AI-powered agency ecosystem anchored by Publicis Groupe, alongside Omnicom and IPG.

Advertisment

The outcome of the pitch process will see the new agency ecosystem implemented in full across the two largest businesses of Mars - Mars Snacking and Mars Petcare.

Mars Food & Nutrition will join Snacking and Petcare, shifting its media mandate to Publicis from WPP Media.

Following an intensive RFP process managed by Flock Associates, Publicis has been appointed to lead a broad portfolio of services, including media, production, paid social and influencer marketing, as well as connected commerce.

IPG’s Weber Shandwick will now lead global brand PR duties. Omnicom, which currently handles creative for Mars’ brands, will retain that mandate. T&P will continue to handle creative for Mars Food & Nutrition.

The media account, previously held by WPP’s GroupM (now WPP Media), had been consolidated under EssenceMediacom. According to COMvergence estimates, the account is valued at $1.7 billion.

Mars’ latest agency review began shortly after its August 2024 announcement to acquire rival Kellanova in a $35.9 billion deal. The acquisition, which brings brands like Pringles, Cheez-Its, Pop-Tarts, and Rice Krispies Treats under the Mars umbrella, prompted the company to reassess and streamline its global agency relationships.

The new setup—branded “One Mars”—will go live in January 2026, spanning more than 70 markets across six continents.

Mars describes the model as “silo-free,” designed to support an AI-led growth engine, with a focus on real-time, personalised brand experiences and seamless integration across the consumer journey.

“When it comes to building brands, we know that to remain iconic, we must remain in motion,” said Gülen Bengi, Chief Growth Officer at Mars Snacking and Lead CMO for Mars. “We’re reimagining the Growth Playbook with a transformative vision that is bold by design and rewired for accelerated value creation. Our new industry-leading agency ecosystem is the next piece in our plan to bring this vision to life. The Mars way.”

Bengi added that the future of marketing lies in empowering fans and communities through co-created, hyper-personalised brand experiences—an ambition that the One Mars model is built to support.

Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Groupe, said, “We are delighted to reinvent the consumer business playbook with Mars, rekindling our longstanding partnership as we embark on this significant growth transformation journey. Mars’ iconic brands and our unmatched capabilities - powered by the depth of our Connected ID, core AI and human insights - we are ready, energised and eager to bring to life the One Mars platform and help deliver the next generation of brand building for this special company, as we redefine the industry in the age of AI together.”

The global review process brought together numerous agency groups, each offering fresh thinking and ideas. While acknowledging the competitive field, Bengi expressed gratitude toward the incumbent teams and internal Mars associates who navigated the transformation: “Without exception, every agency that participated brought forward outstanding thinking, creativity and passion… Our incumbent partners have played an indispensable role in creating the firm foundations we’re proud to be building on today.”