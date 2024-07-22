Piramal Pharma calls media pitch for its OTC business

New Delhi: Piramal Pharma has initiated a media pitch for its over-the-counter (OTC) business, which includes brands such as Saridon, Lacto Calamine, Little’s Expert Baby Care, Tetmosol, and I-range.

Sources close to the development confirmed the news to BestMediaInfo.com.

The account size is estimated to be between Rs 50-60 crore, with the pitch being initiated 10-15 days ago.

The incumbent agency on the account has been Madison Media since 2013.

Sources informed BestMediaInfo.com that the brand and agencies participating in the pitch are currently at the stage of signing NDAs (Non-discloser agreements).

Piramal Enterprises entered the OTC market after acquiring Saridon from Roche and Lacto Calamine from Duphar in the early 1990s.

The company’s OTC business reached close to Rs 1,000 crore in revenue in FY24.

According to the company’s annual report, it spent Rs 107.33 crore on advertising in FY2024.