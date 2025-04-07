PHD India bags Atomberg’s integrated media mandate

New Delhi: Omnicom Media Group’s PHD India has bagged the integrated media mandate for Atomberg, the smart home appliances brand.
The win follows a competitive multi-agency pitch, with PHD India taking over the reins from the incumbent agency, Madison.
BestMediaInfo.com had reported about the 100-crore pitch in November 2024.
As part of the mandate, the agency will handle the entire scope of media services and audience-first integrated solutions and will be managed out of its Mumbai office.
In a statement, PHD said that the key to the win was the strength of its strategic approach, a deep understanding of India’s local market dynamics complemented by an agile and consumer-first approach and underpinned by the agency's advanced thinking of 'intelligence.connected'.
Arindam Paul, Founding Member & CBO at Atomberg, shared, “At Atomberg, we strive to add value to our consumers’ lives by spotting and solving invisible challenges. This curiosity fuels our innovation and is at the core of all our offerings. It’s the combination of our curiosity to solve everyday challenges and our love for technology that shapes products designed to bring more ease and efficiency into daily life. As we grow and reach more households across India, we’re glad to have PHD India on board. Their strategic expertise will enable us to amplify our reach and drive meaningful impact.”
Monaz Todywalla, CEO of PHD India, said, “Atomberg’s commitment to consumer’s lives through innovation is truly what sets itself apart. More than a partnership, this is a shared pursuit of progress. We’re proud to stand beside them as they continue shaping the future.”