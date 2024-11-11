Atomberg initiates Rs 100-crore media pitch

New Delhi: Atomberg, the consumer appliance brand, has initiated a multi-agency pitch to manage its media mandate, sources confirmed to BestMediaInfo.com.

The account size is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 100 crore. India’s top agencies are participating in the pitch.

Madison Media currently handles Atomberg's media account.

Madison Media Alpha and PMG played a crucial role in securing Atomberg's partnership with the BCCI. Starting in 2024, this alliance positions Atomberg as an official partner for all major BCCI events until 2026, encompassing both domestic and international tournaments.

Founded in 2012 by Manoj Meena and Sibabrata Das, Atomberg has raised a total of $130 million to date, including an $86 million Series C round led by Temasek and Steadview Capital in May of the previous year.

Atomberg remains a prominent seller in the e-commerce space, with strong positioning on major online marketplaces. Earlier this year, the brand expanded into quick commerce by launching on Zomato-owned Blinkit, a move Atomberg sees as pivotal for its fan business, particularly during peak summer months.

For the fiscal year ending March 2024, Atomberg's revenue from operations was up 31.5% to Rs 848 crore in FY2024 from Rs 645 crore in FY2023.