Pallavi Patil rejoins Madison Media as VP – insights and strategy

Delhi: Madison Media, a unit of Madison World, has announced the return of Pallavi Patil as Vice-President – Insights and Strategy. In her new role, Patil will report to Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO of Madison Media and OOH.

With over 19 years of experience in data science, insights, and strategic planning, Patil spent six years at Madison and has also worked with companies such as Kinetic Worldwide, Nielsen, and Kantar TNS. Before rejoining Madison, Patil was associated with Dentsu – Posterscope. Her portfolio includes handling brands like Heinz, UTI Mutual Fund, Citibank, Vodafone Idea, MTS, Cadbury, Tata Motors, Audi, Levi’s, Samsung, Diageo and Google.

Sakhuja said, "We are thrilled to welcome Pallavi back to the Madison family. Her extensive experience and strategic expertise will be instrumental in driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Patil remarked, "I am excited to rejoin Madison Media and look forward to contributing to our clients' growth and success through data-driven strategies and insights. It feels wonderful to be back and collaborate with such a talented and dedicated team.”