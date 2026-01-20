New Delhi: OpenAI is preparing to introduce advertising on ChatGPT, with initial tests set to start in the United States, while Google has confirmed that its Gemini app will remain ad-free. The ads will be personalised based on user activity, including chat history, although users can turn off this personalisation if they wish.

In contrast, Google has maintained that its Gemini app will remain free of advertising. “There are no ads in the Gemini app and there are no current plans to change that,” Google’s vice-president of global ads, Dan Taylor, wrote on X earlier this month.

This story is based on uninformed, anonymous sources who are making inaccurate claims. There are no ads in the Gemini app and there are no current plans to change that. — Dan Taylor (@edantaylor) December 8, 2025

OpenAI has put guidelines in place to ensure that adverts remain separate from the AI’s responses and that user data is not shared with third parties. Users will still have the option to use ChatGPT without ads through paid subscriptions.

The ChatGPT Plus plan, at $20 per month, will remain ad-free, while the lower-cost ChatGPT Go plan, priced at $8 per month, will include advertising. OpenAI said these measures are part of broader efforts to manage the costs of operating and developing large AI models while maintaining user control over data.

Google has begun displaying ads within its AI-powered search experience, where AI overviews appear alongside traditional search results, but this approach has not been extended to the standalone Gemini app, which competes directly with ChatGPT.

OpenAI’s advertising tests will initially be limited to the United States, with no timeline provided for a wider rollout to other markets.

The move marks a shift for OpenAI, whose chief executive Sam Altman had previously expressed opposition to advertising. In recent interviews, however, he has taken a more open stance, citing examples such as Instagram, where advertising can be useful if handled carefully.