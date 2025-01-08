OOH to rake in Rs 750 crore from Maha Kumbh 2025; ad rates shoot

New Delhi: The Maha Kumbh, set to begin in Prayagraj on January 13, is expected to attract nearly Rs 3,000 crore in advertising spends, driven by PSUs, FMCG brands, and the government, according to Rajesh Radhakrishnan, Co-Founder & CMO of Vritti Mindwave Media.

As the Maha Kumbh returns after 12 years, brands have a rare chance to engage 40-50 crore visitors at India’s ultimate marketing ‘Mela.’

Vritti Media has secured the DOOH mandate for the Maha Kumbh, granting Vritti iMedia exclusive LED screen advertising rights. The company plans to offer targeted solutions to brands aiming to boost visibility and engagement during the event.

“The OOH share of these spends will be around Rs 750 crore, including CSR initiatives,” Radhakrishnan emphasised.

As fog fills up the Maha Kumbh site, DOOH advertising rates are showing a sharp uptake.

Revealing the prices for DOOH advertising, Radhakrishnan said, “The pricing starts from Rs 15 lakh and goes till Rs 60 lakh.”

However, soaring advertising rates pose a significant challenge for brands looking to invest heavily in the event.

A senior executive at an FMCG major said, "The skyrocketing ad rates for major properties during the Kumbh have been a deterrent. For instance, advertising on an auto rickshaw, which usually costs Rs 450, is priced at Rs 2,500 during the Kumbh. Similarly, branding a boat, typically priced at Rs 500, now costs Rs 4,000. Brands aren't willing to pay 10 times the usual rates."

Rajesh Radhakrishnan

Having said that, Radhakrishnan told BestMediaInfo.com that corporates and PSUs will account for 50% of all advertising, 35% of the advertising estate will be taken over by the government and the remaining 15% will be left for local brands to advertise.

Giving an interesting insight, Radhakrishnan mentioned that travel agencies are providing bundled packages for the Maha Kumbh and the Ram temple in Ayodhya presenting an opportunity for brands to showcase themselves at two locations.

Along with FMCG, BFSI and telecom brand categories, which are regular at events like Kumbh, Radhakrishnan highlighted that even the startups are showing a growing interest in advertising during the Mela.

He added, “The overall momentum of the event is expected to help with a smoother transition this year. The Kumbh has become an event where everyone needs to be present, leading to significant investments not just in marketing but also in CSR spending. The government has marketed this year's Kumbh very well, showing more interest than the corporates. This has resulted in phenomenal inquiries and excellent conversions, much better than in previous years.”

Having said that, not everything is hunky dory at the Maha Kumbh as climate challenges such as fog and cold stand in the way of brands looking forward to showcasing themselves through OOH advertising.

Sharing his thoughts about the challenges that stand in front of brands at the Kumbh, Radhakrishnan said, “In the advertising industry, you might invest heavily in branding only to find that everything changes due to public authorities altering routes for security reasons. This can be problematic if your billboards are on these routes. To mitigate this, it's essential to diversify your advertising mediums and use innovative methods that can adapt to such changes.

For instance, brands can tackle issues like fog and weather by using vans with screens that move around to advertise. Additionally, some brands are experimenting with 3D billboards and anamorphic displays to capture attention effectively. However, certain sectors such as sectors 3,4, and 5 and some sectors near the Sangam ghat will witness more footfall and all the big brands will be in a tussle to position themselves at those particular sectors.”

Brands! Before you go all out with your Maha Kumbh campaigns, here’s something you should consider.

Advising brands about how to approach the Kumbh, Radhakrishnan said, “The Kumbh Mela is a spiritual congregation that goes beyond transactions, offering an opportunity to showcase brands on an emotional level. While certain sectors like food can make good sales, the true essence of the Kumbh Mela is about building emotional connections with the audience and making a difference in their lives.

Brands can take this opportunity to create activations that provide visible connections rather than just engagement. For example, setting up hand wash zones, bully booths, barricades, baby feeding rooms, lost and found centres, and brushing zones can serve people and demonstrate product-related innovation. This approach ensures visibility and relevance, helping brands connect with the audience in meaningful ways.”