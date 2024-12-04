OOH agencies in India turning over a new green leaf

New Delhi: As the world becomes increasingly eco-conscious, even the towering billboards on streets are getting a sustainability makeover.

Outdoor ad agencies in India have upped their sustainability efforts by swapping traditional practices for greener alternatives, from solar-powered billboards to using recyclable materials.

One of the most contemporary examples is FlexForward, a green initiative taken by Publicis OOH India. Addressing the shifting consumer behaviour and the pressing environmental issues, FlexForward is a step towards bringing a change in the usage of vinyl flexes. Publicis, through their program, is collecting flexes used in various campaigns and repurposing them into eco-friendly and utility-centric items. These include women’s pouches, tote bags, and rain tarps, which are distributed among marginalised communities through NGOs such as Goonj.

Commenting on the initiative, Sejal Shah, MD, PMX India, said, “FlexForward is yet another manifestation of this commitment, taking a bold step in redefining sustainability in advertising. It’s not just about reducing waste; it’s about creating a green movement and empowering communities.”

Another unique approach towards sustainability is a task force assembled by GroupM, a WPP-owned media group, in collaboration with the Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA).

The task force is assigned the responsibility of guiding media owners to adopt sustainable and environmentally responsible practices in the OOH landscape. Some of the moves up their sleeves involve the exploration of alternatives to flex materials.

The committee aims that 50% of all advertising sites in India utilise recyclable materials by 2027.

Generally, traditional OOH advertisements are made up of PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride). While the material is durable and strong, its environmental impacts are harsh and heavy. One very promising alternative to PVC is polyethylene, which is recyclable and less energy-intensive to produce.

However, one thing that makes polyethylene a less popular alternative is the cost factor. Polyethylene significantly adds to the overall expense of OOH advertising, forcing people to stick to PVC.

The initiative by GroupM has factored in this challenge and is pushing the idea of bulk procurement, enhancing cost-effectiveness. Bulk deals are a promising way to ensure that the transformation towards sustainable practices does not burn a hole in the pockets of the advertisers.

“ I truly believe that we should all do good while doing well, and this committee will strive to balance innovative advertising with environmental responsibility,” said Ajay Mehta, MD Cinema, OOH, and Experiential Marketing at GroupM, while speaking about GroupM’s collaboration with IOAA.

OOH ads in India were, in May, a heated topic of discourse when the infamous case of the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse came to light, claiming the lives of 17 people and injuring 80. The massive hoarding that collapsed gave rise to the importance of measures that needed to be laid for OOH advertisements.

Following the incident, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a draft featuring updated guidelines for OOH advertising. BMC has introduced several sustainability-focused guidelines as part of its revised outdoor advertising (OOH) policy.

A key measure is the complete ban on video ads along roads and highways, aimed at reducing light pollution and improving public safety. Moreover, all digital OOH (DOOH) boards must be turned off by 11 PM, promoting a quieter and more sustainable nighttime environment.