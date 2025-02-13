NYF launches NYF Lady Liberty Leadership program

New Delhi: New York Festivals Advertising Awards, NYF Health Awards, and NYF AME Awards, in creative collaboration with Dani Varela, Group Creative Director at The Weber Shandwick Collective, have announced the launch of the NYF Lady Liberty Leadership Program.

This initiative, spearheaded by NYF partner, Daniela Varela, who serves as Lead Creative & Program Designer, reflects New York Festivals' commitment to celebrating trailblazing talent and fostering the next generation of women leaders in advertising.

Designed for high-potential women in advertising with 5 to 8 years of agency experience, Lady Liberty is a one-day leadership program taking place in New York City on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, launching in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Participants will gain insights, mentorship, and meaningful connections through an exclusive small-group experience.

"We’re thrilled to bring together an incredible cohort of emerging female leaders who will not only gain industry insights but also forge lasting connections that will support their growth throughout their careers," said Dani Varela. "The Lady Liberty Leadership Program is about more than just professional development, it’s about creating a strong, supportive community where women uplift one another."

“New York Festivals is proud to provide a platform that connects and empowers the next generation of women leaders," said Ellen Smyth, CEO, New York Festivals. "Lady Liberty is designed to inspire and equip women with the insights and mentorship needed to navigate and lead within the industry.”

Lady Liberty Leadership program speakers and topics:

Daniela Varela, Group Creative Director Group Creative Director, The Weber Shandwick Collective – “Wearing out Your Shoes: Why Growth Hurts and How to be Comfortable with It” Amy Fortunato, VP, Group Creative Director, Klick – “Empowered Women Empower Women”

Beyond the day-long event, participants can stay connected through the Lady Liberty professional network, engaging in ongoing mentorship, industry events, and social networking opportunities.

For more details on the Lady Liberty nomination process and program, contact: LadyLiberty@newyorkfestivals.com.

NYF, in partnership with Jotto—a platform dedicated to amplifying every voice—will provide instant access via QR code, enabling engagement and interaction with the NYF Lady Liberty program and attendees.

Nominations are now open for women with 5-8 years of experience who have demonstrated leadership potential, creative impact, and a commitment to driving change in advertising.

The official deadline to enter the 2025 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 25, 2025.