Nilkamal onboards The Womb as its creative partner

New Delhi: Nilkamal has joined hands with The Womb as its creative partner to spearhead its brand communications across all platforms.

"We're thrilled to have The Womb join us on this exciting journey," said Manish Parekh, Joint Managing Director, Nilkamal."Their brand-centric approach and creative excellence perfectly complement our vision. Together, we're poised to redefine consumer experiences and elevate our brand to new heights."

Heval Patel, COO of The Womb, said, "Nilkamal has a loyal customer base and is at a pivotal moment as it expands into various business categories. This presents a unique opportunity for The Womb to break new ground and create a future-focused company that embraces technology and design. We're excited to collaborate with Nilkamal on this path of limitless growth."