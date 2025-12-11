New Delhi: Network Advertising has secured the creative duties for Bajaj Consumer Care’s Coconut Oil, Amla and Gulabjal brands following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will handle strategy and creative communication across television, print and out-of-home platforms.
The mandate comes as Bajaj Consumer Care looks to reinforce its presence in coconut and amla oil categories marked by heavy competition and widespread penetration, where establishing differentiation remains a core challenge.
Vinod Nair, Managing Director of Network Advertising, said, “This is an exciting and sharply defined strategic task. We are partnering with Bajaj at a point where they aim to build a strong challenger position in mature categories with deeply established consumer preferences. Our approach will be rooted in cultural insight, clear brand framing, and distinctive storytelling, so the brands stand out meaningfully in these crowded spaces.”
Sanath R Pulikkal, CMO of Bajaj Consumer Care, said, “What stood out in Network Advertising’s pitch was their energy, the camaraderie and, most importantly, their fresh and unconventional perspective. Coconut & Amla oils are extremely competitive, highly penetrated categories, and we needed a partner who could challenge the norms. We believe Network’s strategic thinking and creative clarity will help us build a stronger presence for our brands.”