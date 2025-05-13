MuscleBlaze on the lookout for a creative agency

New Delhi: MuscleBlaze is looking for a creative agency. The announcement was shared by the company’s Brand Management Associate, Swadeep Malik, through a LinkedIn post.

Malik wrote, “I’m on the lookout for a creative agency to help bring exciting digital ad film to life for MuscleBlaze. If you’re great at storytelling, deliver quick turnarounds, and create ad that truly connect with people, let’s connect!”

He added, “Preferred: Gurugram-based agencies, but we’re open to collaborating with talented teams from across India. If you’re interested (or know someone who’d be a great fit), drop a comment or DM me. Would love to explore some cool ideas together!”

MuscleBlaze is an Indian sports nutrition supplements brand, particularly protein powders and other products designed for muscle building and weight gain.