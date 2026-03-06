New Delhi: Meta Platforms is introducing changes to how some advertisers pay for ads on its platform, with certain accounts required to shift from credit card payments to monthly invoicing or direct debit beginning 1 April 2026, according to a report by Ads Uploader.

The change does not apply to all advertisers. Credit card payments will continue to be available on Meta Ads, but some higher-spending accounts have started receiving notifications requiring them to move to other payment methods.

The spending threshold that triggers the change has not been publicly disclosed, and the company has not issued a formal announcement explaining which accounts will be affected.

Monthly invoicing allows businesses to pay for advertising through a credit line. Instead of being charged whenever a spending threshold is reached, advertising costs accumulate over a month and are issued as a consolidated invoice.

Advertisers who receive the notice are required to choose between monthly invoicing and direct debit, where payments are withdrawn from a bank account.

The notification sent to some advertisers states, “All ad accounts connected to business portfolio will need to use monthly invoicing to pay for ads beginning April 1, 2026.”

According to the report, the rollout appears to focus primarily on larger advertising accounts and business portfolios. Smaller advertisers may still be able to continue using credit card payments.

The company has not formally explained the reason for the change. However, the report noted that shifting payment methods could reduce credit card processing fees and strengthen payment verification by linking advertising accounts to verified businesses and bank details.