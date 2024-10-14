MasterChow launches "Loudest Slurp Challenge" to promote KChow noodles range

New Delhi : MasterChow, ready-to-cook Asian cuisine brand, announced the launch of KChow, a new range of Korean-inspired noodles with an Indian twist. The KChow caters to the growing K-culture trend among Gen Z and Millennials in India. This fusion of tastes and textures is encapsulated in the product's tagline: "From Seoul to Soul."

Its launch marks a step ahead in MasterChow’s strategy to diversify its offerings and strengthen its position in the increasingly competitive instant noodle and ethnic food categories.

To celebrate this launch, MasterChow is introducing the "Loudest Slurp Challenge," offering participants a chance to win Rs 5 lakh — therefore, the tagline, "5 min me 5 Lakh."

The challenge kicked off on October 11, 2024, with the release of a promotional trailer on various social media platforms. Interested participants can register through MasterChow's website to join the competition. The challenge will culminate in an exhilarating offline event where 10 finalists will compete in two to three rounds. The contestant who produces the loudest slurp will be crowned the winner and take home the grand prize.

Vidur Kataria, Founder & Director, MasterChow, said, "K-Chow is set to address the rising consumer demand for ethnic flavors, offering a product that combines the best of both worlds—authentic Korean ingredients balanced with Indian spices. Our team, including chefs from Korea, has worked tirelessly to create flavors that resonate with the Indian palate while staying true to Korean culinary traditions. I am supremely confident that this latest addition in our scrumptious product portfolio will be a smashing hit with our consumers across the nation."

The KChow range targets the 15-25 age group, riding the wave of K-Pop, K-dramas, and K-food popularity in India. The range will be available across leading retail outlets, e-commerce platforms, and quick commerce channels, ensuring widespread distribution and easy access for consumers.