Maha Kumbh 2025 ends: A look back at branded moments of the maha congregation

New Delhi: With a sea of humans merging with the flow of the Sangam for the last time in 144 years, the Maha Kumbh mela has finally culminated amid the celebratory air of Mahashivratri. Touted as the world’s largest and biggest pilgrimage, the Kumbh Mela 2025 became a stage where marketing minds came together to put on a fascinating interplay between faith and commerce.

With a footfall of almost 60 crore people, the Maha Kumbh mela wasn’t just about slapping a logo on a holy event but a meticulous weave of brands into the fabric of the congregation. Some offered respite to weary pilgrims flocking to sangam from around the world, while others amplified the spiritual resonance. In this grand gala of brands, there were some missteps that also sparked controversy in the sacred space. All in all, it was a vibrant venture by brands into the hearth of faith.

Let’s take a look back at the brands and their campaigns that made their presence felt at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025:

Tasting sustainability with Coca Cola

This year, the brand, along with tackling environmental challenges, also put efforts in bringing change with a series of community-driven initiatives. Transforming waste into value, the beverages behemoth launched initiatives from recycled PET jackets to hydration carts promoting responsible disposal.

Coca-Cola India provided 11,500 jackets made from recycled PET bottles, enhancing their visibility while raising awareness about plastic recycling. The company also provided 10,000 high-quality life jackets also made from the same materials. Addressing women's worries, Coca-Cola India installed 1,000 changing rooms made entirely from recycled multi-layer plastic waste.

The company was also responsible for an influx of hydration carts that were equipped with plastic waste collection bins. Aligned with this, Coca Cola India also steered a Maidaan Saaf campaign at the Kumbh Mela.

The Unilever fever

Sprinkling some alluring activations over the mosaic of faith, culture, and community at the Maha Kumbh, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) showcased two of their widely used products - Lifebuoy and Vim - to the pilgrims. With Lifebuoy, HUL orchestrated a drone show leaving people starstruck at the sky.

Integrating their dishwashing brand, HUL set the “Vim Maha Kadhai” record, in collaboration with Chef Vishnu Manohar. Under the expertise of Manohar, HUL prepared 10,000 kilograms of halwa in a gigantic kadhai. The preparation was then shared with more than 2 lakh people at the Kumbh Mela. The kadhai stood 6.5ft tall weighing a staggering 1,800 kilograms.

In addition, Vim partnered with the Om Namah Shivay Seva Group, the association behind the world's largest 24x7 bhandaras at Maha Kumbh 2025. Vim contributed community meals (bhandaras) for over 1 crore pilgrims. The bhandaras also featured Vim solar-powered branded light poles 'Chamakta Chaurahas' for enhanced visibility and dishwashing stations to maintain hygiene.

Asian painting landmarks

Asian Paints launched "Divine Intersections" to help reunite lost individuals with their families. With almost 60 crore attendees, the risk of separation was high. The initiative centered around two 30-foot tall installations of Asian Paints' Neo Bharat Latex Paint cans, located at the Kinnar Akhada and Ramjanam Singh Seva Samiti Ashram. These structures displayed images of deities and featured LED screens showing real-time photos of missing persons.

Asian Paints collaborated with local authorities and volunteers to operate the initiative. People submitted information about missing loved ones, which was then displayed on the screens. The company aimed to support existing government efforts, such as digital Khoya Paya centers and helplines.

The installations served as recognizable landmarks within the large gathering. Asian Paints stated the initiative reflected its commitment to community welfare.

Ultratech cementing waste management

UltraTech Cement partnered with Prayagraj Nagar Nigam for a waste management initiative at the Maha Kumbh 2025. The "Mahakumbh ka Mahasankalp" initiative, which commenced on January 22nd and will run up till February 28th, 2025, is addressing plastic waste at the gathering.

UltraTech deployed sanitation workers and collection bins at high-traffic locations like Triveni Sangam and designated sectors. Workers collected plastic litter, and a dedicated van transported waste to a segregation facility. An LED van traveled across Prayagraj, raising awareness about plastic segregation and encouraging public participation.

The initiative focused on collecting, segregating, and processing plastic waste for use as alternative fuel for cement manufacturing at UltraTech's Dalla Cement Works in Sonbhadra district. This aimed to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lessen landfill burden. UltraTech also processed waste collected independently by Prayagraj Nagar Nigam.

Cumulatively, 400 metric tons of plastic waste from the Maha Kumbh was processed at Dalla Cement Works. UltraTech already supports Prayagraj and Lucknow municipal corporations in co-processing municipal plastic waste.

Heated with Havells

Havells, in collaboration with Tribes Communication created an ad that also provided a heated respite to the pilgrims dropping in at the Maha Kumbh. The installation, called "The Coolest Hot Ad," attracted people who were seeking some heat during low mercury levels.

Placed at key locations, the installation used thermal technology to demonstrate Havells' energy-efficient heating solutions. The company aimed to provide a service while showcasing its products. The ad was intended to address a practical need at the large gathering.

Park+ AI = smart parking management systems

Park+ announced its AI-powered parking management system at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj handled over 500,000 vehicles. Pilgrims used the Park+ app to find, book, and pay for parking at over 30 government-approved zones near Arail Ghat. FASTag integration allowed for automated payments, a first for Prayagraj.

Park+ offered discoverable, pre-bookable parking at locations around Arail Ghat, accommodating up to 500,000 vehicles. The system included FASTag payment options for various vehicle types.

A partnership with Indian Oil offered discounted fuel to Park+ users attending the Maha Kumbh. AI was used to predict parking patterns, fill rates, and EV charging needs. Parking areas featured 24/7 security with CCTV and on-site guards, EV charging stations, food and beverage facilities, restrooms, medical staff, and vehicle maintenance stalls.

Amazon’s Aaram

Providing comfort to the weary pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh 2025, Amazon upcycled its signature cardboard packaging boxes into portable beds. Amazon India collaborated with Maha Kumbh authorities to distribute the beds across key locations, including lost and found areas, hospital camps, police volunteer camps, and akhadas.

The company aimed to provide rest for devotees. A video documenting the initiative was released. The beds were offered at no cost during the 45-day gathering.

Flipkart Smartphone Baba

SW Network and Flipkart launched the "Flipkart Smartphone Baba" campaign at Maha Kumbh 2025. The campaign aimed to reach an estimated 400 million attendees. "Flipkart Smartphone Baba," a character, promoted Flipkart's budget smartphone offerings from brands like Vivo, Poco, Realme, and Samsung, ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000.

The campaign included a retail hub with staff, a "SnapMySnaan" photography service, and giveaways of towels and water bottles. Influencer partnerships were used for real-time content creation, and phones were given away. SW Network stated the campaign blended cultural relevance with consumer needs. Flipkart aimed to bring affordability and convenience to attendees.

Kansai Nerolac Storefronts

Kansai Nerolac Paints provided 100 storefronts to vendors at the Maha Kumbh Mela. The company aimed to assist small business owners and street vendors. The storefronts were designed using Nerolac color palettes, providing vendors with personalized spaces.

The structures were intended to improve vendor visibility among the large crowds. They functioned as overhead canopies and included shelving, menu boards, signage, and product displays. Each storefront featured the corresponding Nerolac shade name and number.

The storefronts were constructed from corrugated sheets and acrylic boards, designed for easy setup and durability. They were adapted to individual vendor needs, such as display racks for tea vendors and fold-out menus for food stalls.

Pulse at Kumbh

Pulse Candy, a DS Group brand, launched a Maha Kumbh campaign as part of its "Pulse of India" initiative. The campaign featured a generative AI-powered video detailing the history and significance of the Maha Kumbh. The video, created by White Rivers Media, used narration and moving images to depict the event.

On the Maha Kumbh grounds, Pulse Candy provided attendees with Sangam Kalash jars for river water, bags for prayer items, and Pulse-branded boats for travel. Interactive games were also offered.

The campaign aimed to connect audiences nationwide through digital storytelling, while on-site activities offered tangible connections to the event. The provided link contains the video.