Madison Media Plus onboards Mimi Deb as COO

New Delhi: Madison Media, a unit of Madison World, has announced the appointment of Mimi Deb as COO Madison Media Plus, heading Madison Media’s Delhi Branch. She will be reporting to Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO of Madison Media and OOH.

Deb has had over 25 years of experience in the media and communications industry. Her career spans roles at organisations including GroupM, Publicis, Universal McCann, and Alchemist Group, where she most recently served as Managing Consultant.

Deb’s extensive background includes FMCG, Lifestyle and Luxury segments, as well as Digital-first businesses, having collaborated with clients such as Haleon, RSPL, Perfetti, OLX, Mother Dairy, GoDaddy, and Dabur.

Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH, said, "We are excited to welcome Mimi Deb to Madison Media, Delhi. Her rich industry experience and strategic insight will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and expand our services. We are confident that under her leadership, our Delhi operations will thrive and continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Deb, COO, Madison Media Plus, said, "I am honoured to take on the role of Head of Madison Media, Delhi. I look forward to working closely with Vikram and the entire team to drive impactful media strategies and I am also keen on expanding our Delhi branch’s reach and capabilities to better serve our clients and foster growth in the region.”