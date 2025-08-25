Lowe Lintas appoints Shantanu Sapre as Chief Business Officer

New Delhi: Lowe Lintas has appointed Shantanu Sapre as Chief Business Officer, effective immediately.

Sapre returns to the agency after more than 15 years with Lowe Lintas during his earlier tenure, where he was involved in expanding its West operations and handling strategic mandates for FMCG, retail and technology brands.

With close to three decades of experience in advertising, brand stewardship and business management, Sapre has also worked outside the agency sector in recent years. He co-founded a start-up in the play-tech space and advised a growth-stage MSME on expansion and business transformation.

Commenting on the appointment, Subramanyeswar S. (Subbu), Group CEO, India and CSO, APAC, MullenLowe Global, said, “For us, every client partnership is a shared journey of ambition and possibility. In welcoming Shantanu back, we are investing in leadership that understands not just brands, but the dreams and challenges behind them. His rare blend of depth and entrepreneurial agility will help us stand shoulder to shoulder with our clients, advancing their businesses and shaping stories that truly matter.”

Reflecting on his return, Sapre said,“Coming back to Lowe Lintas feels like coming home, it’s familiar, but there’s so much new energy in the air. It’s exciting to be part of a fresh chapter as we all navigate the big changes happening in the industry. I’m glad to be back, and I am looking forward to being part of the journey of writing a new story.”