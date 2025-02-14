Love is in the air (and in the ads): A roundup of Valentine's Day brand campaigns

New Delhi: Valentine's Day is finally here, and social media is abuzz with brands launching creative campaigns. Some are playing Cupid, celebrating love in all its forms, while others are thoughtfully catering to those spending the day solo.

These campaigns are a delightful mix of humour, quirkiness, emotion, and a heartfelt touch of love.

Here are some standout campaigns that are making this festival of love extra special:

Britannia 'Treat Croissant'

Britannia is turning Valentine's Day into an unforgettable experience with its campaign, 'Treat Croissant.' This activation aims to spread joy, love, and laughter through its delicious croissants and creative, witty standees placed strategically at various locations like malls, colleges, and corporate hubs. The campaign's essence is to celebrate not only romantic love but also friendship and self-love, making it inclusive for everyone.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk - 'Say it With Silk'Valentine's Day packaging for Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk's ‘Say it With Silk’ includes heart-shaped chocolates and pre-written love notes that read, "You are my love."

A touching movie of a penguin attempting to communicate its emotions is included in the promotion, with Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Heart Blush serving as the ideal medium. The goal of this campaign is to help young lovers express their love memorably and easily.

Hershey India - 'Sometimes, Love Sounds Like...'

The Valentine's Day ad ‘Sometimes, Love Sounds Like…’ by Hershey India celebrates the various, commonplace ways that people show their love.

Six short films that showcase small gestures of love, like checking in on someone, sharing a moment, or expressing support, have been launched by the brand. The ads highlight that love is frequently demonstrated by deeds rather than words.

Nykaa - #AddToHeart

Nykaa's short film #AddToHeart is a Valentine's Day celebration.

This Nykaa film is a celebration of love in its purest forms, transcending the cliché of flowers and chocolates. The film, which stars Shreya Dhanwanthary in both the film and the web series, tells five touching tales of love that unexpectedly cross paths.

The delight of the film lies in this format, where you think you’re watching one kind of love story - only to discover you’re actually watching so many more.

Kit Kat - Love Break

To promote their "Love Break" bundle with digital prints, KitKat has launched a new campaign. Relationships of all kinds, including love partners, best friends, and casual companions, are the focus of the packs. The commercial wants people to value these connections. "Bae," "BFF," and "Buddy" are the names of the various packs.

Oyo - Long-term relationships

"Long-term Relationships," OYO's 2025 Valentine's Day campaign, honours enduring love with a number of touching movies starring Neena Gupta and Swanand Kirkire. A long-term couple's humorous and loving moments are highlighted in the campaign, which also underlines how familiar and comfortable it is to stay at OYO.

Every movie closes with the upbeat song "Yeh Rishta Hai Khiska," which perfectly captures the spirit of enduring bonds. To demonstrate OYO's dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for all kinds of relationships, the campaign seeks to establish a personal connection with viewers.

The Man Company - #ScentOfAGentleman

For Valentine's Day, The Man Company's #ScentOfAGentleman campaign honours the often-overlooked deeds of goodness and kindness performed by men. A touching tale of a relationship is told in the campaign's digital film, which emphasizes the modest, considerate actions that make a partner unique.

It highlights that modest deeds, not extravagant ones, are the ultimate mark of tenderness. By redefining what it means to be a gentleman and encouraging admiration for these deeds, the movie hopes to make Valentine's Day special and unforgettable.

Flipkart’s The ‘Snore Campaign’

Flipkart, launched a campaign that celebrates finding joy in the imperfections, by creating an interactive shopping experience from an everyday habit – snoring. The ‘Snore Campaign’ has a special calculator that listens to a person's snoring patterns and converts them into dynamic offers. Customers can record their partner’s snores on the Flipkart app and unlock exciting deals in the process. This year, Flipkart’s Valentine’s Day celebrations showcase how it remains truly ahead of the curve when it comes to highly engaging commerce experiences.

In addition to the Snore Store, Flipkart also launched an advertising campaign for Valentine's Day. The ad film begins with a girlfriend frustrated by her boyfriend's loud snoring, which has disturbed her sleep. The film takes a humorous turn when she starts recording his snores and uploading them to claim exciting deals on Flipkart.

The campaign hilariously showcases that true love isn’t just about romance; but it’s about finding joy in the imperfect moments, the daily routine, and even the annoying habits. By turning snoring into a playful reward, the campaign celebrates love in its most unfiltered and authentic form.

Coke Studio x Ogilvy

Once upon a time, love wasn’t measured in likes or DMs. It was woven into the little things—handwritten notes, long phone calls, and the ultimate romantic gesture, the Mixtape. This Valentine’s Day, Coke Studio and Ogilvy are bringing back the charm of old-school romance with the Coke Studio Mixtape—a love story told through music, the way it was meant to be.

A carefully curated selection of songs from Coke Studio Bharat, Coke Studio Bangla and Coke Studio Tamil recorded onto a classic cassette, turns a playlist into something far more personal. And because no mixtape is complete without a way to play it, each one comes with a specially designed Coke Studio Cassette Player—a keepsake that makes love feel timeless again.

Zepto’s “Gifts for Every Love Story”

Zepto marks Valentine’s Day with a heartwarming campaign, “Gifts for Every Love Story,” celebrating love in all its forms. From young couples to lifelong partners, the campaign highlights Zepto’s wide range of gifts, making thoughtful gestures easier than ever.

Complementing this, Zepto also released “Teri Nazar Ka Jaadu”—a soulful track that has struck a chord with audiences. The song has received overwhelming praise on social media, with many listeners requesting a full-length version.

Mia by Tanishq

Mia by Tanishq released a series of digital films this Valentine's Day- "Not Just Another Day" in collaboration with The Yellow Shutter, a creative video production house. These heartwarming films celebrate the enduring love of mature couples, capturing the real and relatable moments that define their relationships.

An anthology of five distinct love stories, the campaign candidly explores the perspectives of couples who have journeyed through life together. Through intimate glimpses into their daily lives, the films highlight the significance of small, heartfelt gestures and how they contribute to the ongoing spark of love.

Closeup Love Tunes

Closeup has introduced Closeup Love Tunes, an innovative campaign designed to help people express their love in a unique and heartfelt way. In collaboration with singer Dhvani Bhanushali, Closeup Love Tunes leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to create personalized love songs that celebrate the special bond between couples.

The insight behind Closeup Love Tunes is rooted in the understanding that many people find it challenging to articulate their feelings to their loved ones. Music, being a universal language of emotion, serves as the perfect medium to convey these sentiments. With Closeup Love Tunes, the brand aims to bridge this gap by offering a platform where users can create custom love songs that reflect their affection towards their partners.

https://www.closeuplovetunes.in