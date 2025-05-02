LinkedIn expands BrandLink to boost B2B video ads with creator content

New Delhi: LinkedIn is doubling down on its investment in video, and the platform has announced the expansion of the Wire Program, now called BrandLink, to allow advertisers to align with editorial content from publishers and creator voices.

With this expansion, brands can choose from a collection of Shows by LinkedIn that include exclusive video content from creators and publishers on topics that matter to LinkedIn’s members.

At launch, the initial set of Shows will focus on the CEO playbook, AI and innovation, starting and scaling a business, female entrepreneurship, and small business stories.

With each show, a brand can run their in-stream ads ahead of the creator content on LinkedIn.

B2B marketers across India are under intense pressure to provide campaign impact, and new LinkedIn research finds that 94% of them believe that video helps to accelerate advertising ROI.

But, ROI is not simply about video – it’s about delivering ads against contextually relevant content. Coupling this with video, which 68% of B2B marketers believe is the most effective in reaching and influencing members of the buyer group, helps increase brand recall, said LinkedIn in a press statement.

Sachin Sharma, Director, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, India, said, “B2B buyers today are looking for real stories and thoughtful content that speaks to their professional needs - and video is playing a central role in that shift. Our research shows that 72% of B2B buyers in India who consume influencer content say it helps build brand trust. With BrandLink, we’re bringing the power of video and trusted creator voices together, enabling brands to drive awareness, recall, and relevance through content that feels contextual and credible. It’s a strategic step forward for marketers aiming to connect with their audiences in a more authentic and effective way.”

Chandrika Jain, Director-Brand Strategy and Content, Lenovo India, added, “At Lenovo, we’re always looking to lead with innovation - not just in our products, but in how we connect with our audiences. With the launch of our Aura Edition AI PC, we saw BrandLink as a fresh and impactful way to drive awareness and reach the right professionals at scale. Partnering with Bloomberg through this program allowed us to do just that. We’re proud to be the first in our industry to leverage this format successfully.”

The program currently includes some of the world’s top creator voices in the US and UK, including Bernard Marr, author; Rebecca Minkoff, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Rebecca Minkoff; Candace Nelson, Founder, Sprinkles and Pizzana; Guy Raz, creator/host of ‘How I Built This’ and CEO, Built-It Productions; and Shelley Zalis, Founder and CEO, The Female Quotient - with plans to onboard regional creators globally.

As part of the expansion, LinkedIn is also onboarding more publishers around the world – including Adweek, Condé Nast, Der Spiegel, Dynamo, Entrepreneur Media, Fast Company, Front Office Sports, Inc Magazine, Morning Brew, Penske Media Corporation, The Washington Post, USA Today, and WaitWhat.