Kimberly-Clark splits global creative & media duties among IPG, Omnicom, WPP, Publicis

New Delhi: Consumer goods giant Kimberly-Clark has restructured its global creative and media responsibilities, distributing it among advertising giants IPG, Omnicom, Publicis Groupe, and WPP.

This strategic move aligns with its "Powering Care" initiative, a $1.5 billion restructuring plan focused on driving innovation and market agility.

As per the news reports, Interpublic Group will handle creative duties for Kimberly-Clark’s Feminine Care and Family Care brands, including Kotex, Kleenex, Wondersoft, and Viva.

Securing the majority of the global media business, Omnicom has taken on the brand’s significant global advertising spend, excluding the US market.

The reports further stated that Publicis has retained US media responsibilities while expanding its creative portfolio for Kimberly-Clark globally.

WPP will oversee creative work for Baby and Child Care, as well as Adult Care brands, including Huggies, Pull-Ups, DryNites, Little Swimmers, Depend, and Poise, mentioned reports.