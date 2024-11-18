Kenvue appoints Publicis Media as media agency for the APAC region

New Delhi: Kenvue, the consumer health company previously part of Johnson & Johnson, has appointed Publicis Media as its agency of record for the region.

The mandate was earlier handled by IPG.

BestMediaInfo.com was the first to report about the Rs 120-crore media pitch.

The pitch, which began earlier in 2024, was managed by R3, a consultancy known for handling major global advertising reviews.

Publicis Media will now be responsible for orchestrating Kenvue's media strategy, buying, and planning across multiple countries in the APAC region.

In May 2024, the company expanded its global creative agency roster to include FCB from Interpublic Group and BBDO from Omnicom.

Earlier in June 2024, the company’s MD Manish Anandani, said that Kenvue India would be increasing ad spending.

In 2021, Johnson & Johnson undertook the most significant restructuring in its 135-year history by deciding to split into two companies. This separation divided its consumer health division, which sells products like Band-Aids and Baby Powder, from its pharmaceuticals and medical devices business.

In September 2022, Johnson & Johnson named its new consumer health company Kenvue, inspired by two powerful ideas: “ken” – meaning knowledge, an English word primarily used in Scotland, and “vue,” referencing sight.