J&J spin-off Kenvue's Rs 120 crore regional media mandate up for grabs

New Delhi: Kenvue, the consumer division spun off from Johnson & Johnson’s healthcare, has called for a regional media pitch.
Sources close to the development confirmed to BestMediaInfo.com that meetings have taken place between the participating agencies and the brand.
The account size is estimated to be in the Rs 100-120 crore range.
The current agency handling the mandate is IPG.
In May 2024, the company expanded its global creative agency roster to include FCB from Interpublic Group and BBDO from Omnicom.
Earlier in June 2024, the company’s MD Manish Anandani, said that Kenvue India would be increasing ad spending.
In 2021, Johnson & Johnson undertook the most significant restructuring in its 135-year history by deciding to split into two companies. This separation divided its consumer health division, which sells products like Band-Aids and Baby Powder, from its pharmaceuticals and medical devices business.
In September 2022, Johnson & Johnson named its new consumer health company Kenvue, inspired by two powerful ideas: “ken” – meaning knowledge, an English word primarily used in Scotland, and “vue,” referencing sight.