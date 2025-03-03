ISA CEO Conference 2025: Industry leaders explore AI’s impact on business efficiency

New Delhi: The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) concluded its CEO Conference 2025, hosting business leaders, AI experts, and industry professionals to discuss “AI: Making Businesses Future-Ready.”

Held at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, the conference featured discussions on the role of AI in business, marketing, and advertising.

ISA’s new logo was also launched at the event, unveiling a new identity for the organisation.

Sunil Kataria, Chairman, ISA, said, "With AI redefining the rules of business, the ISA CEO Conference 2025 has provided a platform for leaders to share insights, debate challenges, and explore AI-powered opportunities. The unveiling of our new logo symbolises our evolving journey as an enabler of industry transformation."

The conference featured keynote sessions, panel discussions, and case studies exploring how AI is changing consumer engagement, creativity, and business efficiencies.

Speakers highlighted AI’s role in predictive marketing, automation, and personalisation while also addressing ethical considerations and the need for responsible AI deployment.

"AI is reshaping businesses to be more adaptive, intelligent, and future-ready. At Google, we see three key AI capabilities shaping this transformation. Multimodal AI is enriching context to enable deeply personalised experiences. Intuitive information discovery is changing how users search and interact with information, creating frictionless, intent-driven experiences. Multi-agent systems are automating complex workflows, boosting productivity and accelerating innovation. With AI already powering many aspects of marketing—more than 80% of advertisers are using at least one AI-driven Google Search Ads product—early adopters are seeing measurable gains in efficiency and performance. As AI evolves, brands that fully embrace it will drive growth, strengthen customer relationships, and lead in the AI-first world," said Roma Datta Chobey, Managing Director, Digital Native Industries, Google India.

The conference featured speakers, including Rohit Jawa, CEO, Hindustan Unilever, Kumar Venkatasubramanian, CEO, Procter & Gamble, Roma Datta, MD, Google, Abheek Singhi, MD, BCG, and Ranjani Mani, Director and Country Head, Generative AI, Microsoft, among others.

“AI and human creativity together have the potential to redefine marketing. BCG experience shows that the time for insighting, creation and execution can reduce by as much as 90 percent and increase effectiveness by 30-50 percent,” added Abheek Singhi, Managing Director and Senior Partner, BCG.

"The new logo reflects the times we live in currently. It draws upon ISA's strengths and rich legacy, while adding elements of the digital age to make it relevant in today's world," said Pops KV Sridhar, Global Chief Creative Officer, Nihilent Limited and Hypercollective.

The event was sponsored by Google, Hindustan Unilever, Meta, Colgate, Procter & Gamble, ITC, Marico, Adani Wilmar, Raymond, TTK Prestige, Zydus Wellness, and more.