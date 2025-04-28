IPL ad volume spikes 6%; Parle biscuits crunch the top spot

New Delhi: The 18th season of the Indian Premier League witnessed an uptick of 6% in advertising volumes, surpassing the previous season’s 40-matches benchmark, according to TAM Sports’ latest report. Scrutinised for the period March 22, 2025 to April 22, 2025, the data highlights IPL’s advertising volumes basis the commercial advertising on television during live matches.

According to the report, the cricket gala, now in its 18th season, witnessed a 15% rise in the number of advertisers. In addition, brands grew 20% in the IPL advertising lineup. Categories, however, registered a minor dip of 6%.

In IPL 2025, the top categories’ positions were filled by mouth freshener, biscuits, ecom-gaming, aerated soft drink, and corporate-financial institute, in that order. This differs from previous season’s categories where ecom-gaming topped the list, while mouth fresheners were the second runner up. Notably, three of the top five categories were from the Food & Beverages (F&B) sector.

The top five advertisers contributed to 31% of the overall ad volumes in IPL 2025. Among the leading advertisers, Parle biscuits emerged at the top, securing the position in 39 matches out of 40 (opening game excluded). Following Parle was Vishnu packaging (Vimal Elaichi), Reliance Consumer Products, Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com) and KP Pan Foods (Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi & Kamla Pasand).

This season of India’s biggest sporting event witnessed the advent of 102 new brands, along with 21 new categories. Meanwhile, the count of categories missing in IPL 2025, when compared to the previous season, came in at 25.

Looking at the brands that were exclusive on Hindi+English sports channels, Amul emerged as the top brand propagating Amul Butter from its portfolio. The brand secured the second position as well with Amul Lassi. Among the regional language channels, Reliance Trends was the top brand, followed by Orient Fans and Airtel Wi-Fi at the second and third place.