New Delhi: Volvo has awarded its global media account, valued at approximately $500 million, to Initiative, part of the Interpublic Group (IPG) of Companies.

This decision marks the end of a long-standing relationship with WPP's Mindshare, which had managed Volvo's media for over two decades.

The transition to Initiative will cover all regions except China, where Volvo will maintain separate media arrangements.

This move comes after a competitive review process managed by MediaSense.

Initiative's victory follows the recent announcement of IPG's acquisition by Omnicom.