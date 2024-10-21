IPG launches Interact, an all-in-one data platform for integrated brand marketing

New Delhi: Interpublic Group announced Interact, an end-to-end framework that integrates data flow across the campaign lifecycle, from brand research and audience insights to creative ideation, production, commerce and CRM programs, and earned media, as well as powering media activation and optimisation.

Interact is built on consumer insights at scale, fueled by Acxiom’s data and Real ID capabilities.

In a press statement, the company said that this unified marketing platform, powered by intelligence, enables Interpublic companies to drive better marketing performance in real-time for clients across all media channels and touchpoints while building brands for long-term success. Interact is available and being utilised across Interpublic clients.

It added, “The platform unlocks deeper insights into targeting audiences, driving the creation of more compelling content and enabling real-time campaign optimisation. This translates to a dramatic increase in speed to market, leading to significant improvements in business performance.”

Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of Interpublic, commented, “Interact links the powerful expertise resident within our agencies with our technology capabilities to orchestrate the full range of marketing and sales activity in one place. In media and CRM, we’ve been delivering true personalisation at scale with our marketing engine, and these enhancements allow us to do so consistently across all forms of marketing activity. Interact enables end-to-end solutions that help our clients better engage, convert and retain customers through the entire funnel, assessing and understanding the value of their investments across media, marketing and sales channels, in real-time.”

Jarrod Martin, CEO of Interpublic engineering and data companies KINESSO and Acxiom, commented, “Interact, AI-enabled with Acxiom data as its foundation, manages the production and dissemination of campaigns, whether on marketing technology platforms, in earned media, or in paid media investments, across all formats and channels. Mass-personalization done right is a meaningful strategic advantage for our clients, and our enhanced end-to-end solution helps our clients better engage, convert and retain customers through the entire marketing funnel.”

Jayna Kothary, Interpublic’s Chief Solutions Officer, added, “The Interact platform and functionality are better than anything we currently see in the market. The idea of mass personalisation has generally been more of an aspiration than a reality, yet Interact makes it real. This platform takes everything we’ve learned from our partnerships and products — across all facets of our portfolio and the fullest breadth of marketing activities — to transform the entire marketing process. Interact can therefore be leveraged by all Interpublic clients to build brands and drive business growth.”