Interpublic strengthens commerce arm with acquisition of Intelligence Node

New Delhi: Interpublic Group announced the acquisition of Intelligence Node, an eCommerce intelligence platform.

This acquisition will help IPG enhance its commerce capabilities, providing clients with real-time product and market intelligence to understand shopper trends, drive sales growth and optimise performance in the dynamic digital marketplace.

In a statement, IPG wrote, “Intelligence Node's cutting-edge technology leverages AI to aggregate and analyse billions of data points across over 1,900 retail categories in 34 global markets, delivering dynamic insights into product attributes, media, pricing, availability, promotions, and consumer sentiment.”

Through this acquisition, Interpublic will integrate these rich data streams into its existing and future commerce solutions.

It further shared, “The aggregated commerce and transaction data from Intelligence Node enhances and complements audience data and identity solutions within Acxiom, the global data leader within Interpublic.”

Intelligence Node will be leveraged across Interpublic’s portfolio of agencies and the company will maintain its current brand name.

"As commerce and retail media continue their rapid convergence, actionable data is paramount to maximising brand performance," said Philippe Krakowsky, Chief Executive Officer, Interpublic. "Intelligence Node's robust platform provides the real-time market-wide signals that brands need to optimise retail media campaigns and commerce strategies and ultimately drive performance in today's highly competitive digital landscape."

By integrating Intelligence Node's capabilities, Interpublic will offer clients:

Dynamic data insights empower companies to react instantly to market shifts, competitor actions, and emerging consumer trends. Precision Retail Media Optimisation: Granular data on competitor advertising activity enables more effective and efficient retail media investment.

Granular data on competitor advertising activity enables more effective and efficient retail media investment. Digital Content and Search Optimisation: Intelligence Node streamlines content management and optimisation leveraging generative AI to ensure product description pages are resonant, highly visible, and SEO optimised.

"Joining forces with Interpublic allows us to deliver a best-in-class combined solution to companies navigating the complexities of today's commerce landscape," said Sanjeev Sularia, Chief Executive Officer, Intelligence Node. "Together, we can provide the comprehensive data, advanced analytics, and strategic expertise needed to win market share and drive sustainable growth."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. EY acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the sellers of Intelligence Node.