Influencer Nas Daily launches marketing agency ‘1000 Media’ in India

New Delhi: Digital influencer Nas Daily (aka Nuseir Yassin), announced the launch of his first-ever marketing agency, 1000 Media, in India.

The name 1000 Media is rooted in Nas Daily’s journey. In his journey, Nas became a global fame by creating 1000 videos in 1000 days.

Following its debut in India, 1000 Media plans to expand into other key global markets, including Israel and the United States.

In a statement, the company said, “This number is a testament to his belief in perseverance, pushing boundaries, and making every story count.”

It added, “Established on the foundation of authentic and impactful storytelling, 1000 Media aims to revolutionise brand communication across sectors by creating viral, emotionally engaging content that will help Indian brands and creators reach their audiences.”

The agency will provide services ranging from content creation and brand storytelling to influencer marketing and social media strategy.

Nas Daily’s 1000 Media will cater to all enterprises including the startups looking to make their mark, the large brands wanting to reinvent their storytelling and the founders seeking to grow their audience.

1000 Media has been crafting AI-generated shows on platforms like Snapchat. 1000 Media said that it stands out because of its global perspective combined with local expertise.

“Unlike other traditional marketing firms, 1000 Media will focus on storytelling that moves people. At 1000 Media, the storytelling is ultimately turned into a powerful sales engine that drives measurable business results for all enterprises,” it said,

The team at 1000 Media will include experts in content creation, digital marketing, and brand strategy who understand the nuances of the Indian market.

Nuseir Yassin, Founder of 1000 Media and Nas Daily, said, “The core vision behind launching 1000 Media in India is to bring meaningful storytelling to one of the world’s most vibrant and diverse markets. India, with its rich culture, rapid digital growth, and entrepreneurial spirit, is the perfect place to amplify this vision. India has been the biggest supporter of Nas Daily, and this is our way of giving back to the country. We want to create jobs, contribute to India’s economy and help Indian brands and creators tell their stories on a global stage.”

Yassin added, “Most digital marketing firms focus on metrics and sales, but 1000 Media also focuses on emotional connection. The gap we aim to fill is the lack of authentic storytelling in the industry. Many brands struggle to tell stories that truly resonate with their audience. We’re here to change that by creating content that’s not just seen but felt. And because India has been our biggest supporter, we’re uniquely positioned to understand what makes Indian audiences tick.”