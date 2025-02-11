Indian adex to grow by 7% to reach Rs 1,64,137 crore in 2025: GroupM TYNY

Mumbai: India’s adex is expected to grow by 7% in 2025 taking the overall ad revenue to Rs 1,64,137 crore, with an incremental Rs 10,730 crore compared to 2024, said GroupM India in its annual This Year Next Year (TYNY) report.

In 2024, the Indian advertising spends grew 8.8% to reach Rs 1,53,407 crore, said GroupM.

The 2025 growth will be led by digital which is pegged to grow by 11.5%. OOH and Cinema advertising are expected to grow by 8% and 10%, respectively.

Print adex will grow by 4%.

GroupM predicted that TV ad revenue would decline by 1%.

2025 will also see the digital share rising to 60% of overall adex.

Out of Rs 10,730 crore of the incremental advertising, digital alone is expected to take Rs 10,225 crore.

According to GroupM TYNY, the retail media continues to grow at a CAGR of 40% since 2019. In 2025, the share of retail media will be 13.2%.

Sectors contributing to 60% (SME, Realty, Education, BFSI, Tech/Telco) of advertising to grow at ~10%.

According to the report, global ad revenue is expected to grow 7.7% in 2025. In 2024, the global revenue grew by 9.5%, adding USD 79 billion.

Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia, said, "India is at the forefront of a marketing revolution driven by AI and data privacy. As global ad spend surpasses $1 trillion, India emerges as a top 4 growth market, with digital now accounting for over 60% of ad spend. With a shift to personalized engagement, commerce-driven marketing, and responsible innovation, mixed reality and immersive tech fuel experiential content. While TV is vital, we also see AI agents transform customer interactions, we also witness brand-audience connections getting redefined with the surge of emerging formats like programmatic CTV and AI-driven retail media. All of this is positioning India for unprecedented innovation and impact in the modern marketing era."

Ashwin Padmanabhan, Chief Operating Officer, GroupM, said, "India’s advertising ecosystem is being reshaped by digital dominance and shifting consumer behaviours, Digital and TV together account for 86% of total ad spend, with streaming TV now making up 12.6% of total TV ad revenue—signalling a critical shift for brands to optimize across high- growth platforms. Key sectors like SME, realty, education, BFSI, and tech/telco contributing to 60% of total advertising are set to grow at around 10%, further accelerating market expansion. Additionally, rising investments from EVs, fintech, and gaming are fuelling the market’s momentum.’

Parveen Sheik, Head of Business Intelligence, GroupM, said, "With India’s GDP projected to grow by 6.5% in 2025, its advertising market remains strong, ranking 9th globally. Digital adspends is now close to 1 lac crore, driven by AI, commerce, retail, media, and hyper-personalization marketing. As the economy grows, brands must embrace agility, data intelligence, and sustainable strategies to maximize impact in this dynamic landscape."

Key trends for 25’ include:

• Reimagining Marketing: AI Agents Revolutionize Campaigns and Customer Interactions in 2025

• Transforming Engagement: Mixed Reality, Immersive Tech, and Smartphones Fuel India's Experiential Content Surge

• The Rise of Data Clean Rooms: Shaping India's Privacy-Centric Marketing Frontier

• Retail Media and Omnichannel Integration: Forging the Future of India's Ecommerce Expansion

• Quick Commerce: Accelerating India's Ecommerce Landscape

• Generative AI at the Helm: Revolutionizing Traditional Search and SEO Strategies

• Revolutionizing Brand Storytelling: The Ascendancy of AI Influencers and Action-Oriented Campaigns

• Chief Prompt Officers: India's Content Marketers Drive Global Transformation as AI Pioneers

• India's Big Screen Leap: CTV’s Growth Sparks Hyper-Personalization and Programmatic Advertising

• Integrated Measurement Frameworks: Data Privacy, Fragmentation and AI drive the change