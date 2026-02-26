India only gainer among WPP’s top markets in 2025; Q4 jumps 8.6%

New Delhi: WPP’s India business stood out as a rare growth pocket in 2025, with the market emerging as the only gainer among the group’s top five geographies even as the US, UK, Germany and China stayed in the red.

WPP said India grew 3.8% on a like-for-like (LFL) basis in revenue less pass-through costs in 2025. Growth accelerated sharply to 8.6% in Q4, which the company attributed to new business momentum, “in particular at WPP Media,” alongside an easier base.

For full-year 2025, the USA declined 4.2%, the UK fell 7.6%, Germany slipped 5.8%, and China dropped 14.3%, while India delivered growth.

In Q4, India’s 8.6% growth came against declines in the USA (-6.3%), UK (-9.2%), Germany (-5.9%) and China (-13.6%).

WPP also flagged India’s performance in its regional commentary, calling it a “relative outperformer” within “Rest of World”, which declined 5.9% for the year and was “mostly driven by Asia Pacific.”

The company said India’s full-year growth was offset by a steep decline in China, citing client assignment losses and persistent macro pressures.

The company said declines in key markets and continued weakness in China were “partially offset by improving performance in India and Australia,” as WPP Media absorbed the impact of earlier client losses in the US and UK.

In its Q4 updates on new business, WPP listed BMW creative in India among notable wins in the quarter, alongside several large global and regional assignments.

Globally, WPP reported 2025 revenue less pass-through costs of £10,176 million, down 5.4% LFL, and Q4 revenue less pass-through costs down 6.9% LFL.