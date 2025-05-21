'Ignite is a mandate': Prasanth Kumar kicks off Goafest 2025 with bold vision for advertising

Goa: Kicking off Goafest 2025, Prasanth Kumar, CEO of GroupM South Asia and President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), delivered a passionate keynote urging the industry to “ignite” creativity, collaboration, and transformation in an era of rapid change.
Standing before a packed audience, Kumar set the tone for the three-day festival with a message anchored in vision and unity: “It fills me with immense pride to stand before you today as we are sharing the 25th edition of South Asia’s most iconic festival of advertising and innovation. Look around us, this gathering is a testament to the power, energy, vision, and brilliance that define our industry.”
Reflecting on Goafest’s journey since its inception, Kumar called it a space “where boundaries dissolve, ideas spark, and the future is exposed.”
He emphasised that this year’s theme, ‘Ignite’, is not just thematic but directional.
“Ignite is more than just a word. It is a mandate. It is about sparking conversations that matter, fueling ideas that transform, and enlightening the way forward in a rapidly evolving landscape,” he declared.
“At Goafest 2025, we are not just here to talk about change; we’re here to create it.”
He highlighted the growing importance of cutting-edge technology, deeper consumer connections, and redefining storytelling in the modern marketing landscape.
Kumar announced that Goafest 2025 has been designed to be “more immersive, more inclusive, and more transformative than ever before,” with over 60+ speakers, 20+ sessions, and 15+ masterclasses.
“We will explore every dimension of creativity and innovation, from brand building and data-driven marketing to the limitless potential of AI and the evolving art of storytelling,” he noted.
Describing the speaker lineup as “nothing short of visionary,” he said it features an exciting fusion of business leaders, marketing trailblazers, tech pioneers, entertainment icons, and sports changemakers, all set to inspire dialogue and bold thinking.
Beyond content, the festival also features the Goafest Village, a new experiential space designed to seamlessly blend learning with immersive engagement.
Kumar, who has played a big role in brand partnerships for Goafest, extended heartfelt gratitude to the presenting sponsor Amazon MX Player, along with other media, outreach partners, and client organisations that helped make the 2025 edition possible.
“Your involvement in a shared vision is what makes this gathering truly special,” he said, adding that “when industry leaders unite, a collective impact is unstoppable.”
He took a moment to acknowledge the relentless efforts behind the scenes, crediting Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India and President of The Advertising Club, for his “continued inspiring leadership.” He applauded Jaideep Gandhi and Mohit Joshi, who led the governing councils and committees “tirelessly to shape this year’s festival.”
A special mention was made of Rohit Puri for “working tirelessly on every aspect of what you see here.”
Kumar also recognised senior industry leaders for their guidance, including Anupriya Acharya, Sam Balsara, Shashi Sinha, Ajay Kakar, Sundar Swamy, Vikram Sakhuja, Subhash Kamath, and Vishen Das Andhasani.
He went on to thank various industry bodies – IAAA, ISA, IOAA, ASCI, and IBDF – for their collaborative participation across sessions during the three-day event.
In a notable addition this year, Kumar announced the introduction of Advertising Plays, a programming segment that features sports and wellness activities to bring a new dimension to the festival.
Encouraging the audience to fully immerse themselves in the experience, he concluded with a call to action:
“Seek out perspectives that provoke thought. Engage in conversations that fuel creativity. Champion the work that inspires. Elevate your aspirations beyond your limits.”
“Because when we depart on Friday, we’ll not just take back memories, we’ll carry the momentum. The ideas we nurture here will ripple across time, reshaping the months and years ahead.”