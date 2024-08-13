Huella Services unveils NEXad for CTV advertising

Delhi: Huella Services announced the launch of NEXad, a Connected TV (CTV) product that is aimed at incorporating interactive elements and providing scalable solutions for brands using programmatic advertising.

"NEXad enables advertisers to deliver personalised and interactive content, creating a seamless and immersive experience," said Karan Khanna, Co-Founder and COO of Huella Services. "We believe it will open new avenues for meaningful audience engagement, blending creative excellence with technological innovation."