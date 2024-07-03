New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has initiated a creative pitch for its two-wheeler business.

The pitch is currently underway in Gurugram.

Sources close to the development told BestMediaInfo.com that India’s top ad agencies are participating in the pitch.

With this, three major automobile manufacturers have called for pitches either for media or creative duties. BestMediaInfo.com earlier reported that Tata Motors has initiated a media pitch for its passenger vehicles business. Similarly, Hero MotoCorp has also called a pitch for its media duties.

All the global advertising giants are said to be vying for the high-value businesses running in Rs 800 crore.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Company, Japan.

Established in 2001, HMSI is also India's second-largest two-wheeler company and has over 60 million customers in India.

Honda two-wheelers' overall sales for June 2024 accounted for 518,799 units, representing a 60% growth compared to June 2023. In the domestic market, the brand retailed 482,597 units, while 36,202 units were exported.