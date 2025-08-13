Honasa Consumer’s Q1FY26 adex hits Rs 206 crore

New Delhi: Honasa Consumer Limited, parent to brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co., and BBlunt, has reported an advertisement expenditure of Rs 206 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2025. As per the stock exchange filings, the conglomerate increased their AdEx by Rs 6 crore, with the expense for Q1FY25 at Rs 200 crore.

The consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 595.25 crore in Q1FY26, as compared to Rs 554.05 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal year. This registered an on-year growth of 7.4% on-year.

The company reported a robust retail footprint for Mamaearth. Citing Nielsen data, Honasa stated a 20%- on-year growth in distribution with Mamaearth’s footprint expanding to 2,40,113 FMCG outlets across the country. Its sibling, The Derma Co. also gained traction with the face cleanser becoming the third category to reach upwards of Rs 100 crore ARR, after serums and sunscreens.



Varun Alagh, Chairman and CEO & Co-founder, Honasa, commented, “Q1 FY26 marked a strong start to the year, with Honasa delivering its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 595 Cr and a record quarterly profit of Rs 41 Cr, supported by a sequential improvement in EBITDA margin to 7.7%.

Our focus categories, which now contribute over 80% of revenues, posted double-digit growth YoY, reaffirming the strength of our category-first approach.

Building on the momentum, Mamaearth continues to show sequential improvement, with younger brands growing over 20% YoY - The Derma Co. sustained strong momentum, with Face Cleansers becoming its third Rs 100 Cr+ ARR category after Serums and Sunscreens. Our innovation pipeline remains strong, with launches rooted in proven efficacy and consumer-desired benefits.

Our offline distribution remains on a positive trajectory, further enhancing our reach and visibility. We are strengthening our playbooks by focusing on select, sharply defined category segments within our core categories, driving awareness-led brand building, and executing an ‘always-on’ media strategy.”



The company declared the current quarter earnings to be the highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit in the first three months of FY26. Aligned with it, shares of Honasa surged more than 13% to Rs 304.80 during the early trading hours on August 13.