Hogarth India appoints Madhurika Banerjee as VP, North and Ishita Hora as VP, West

New Delhi: WPP’s creative production company, Hogarth, has announced the appointment of Madhurika Banerjee as Vice-President, North and Ishita Hora as Vice-President, West. These new hires by Hogarth aim to enhance its creative and production capabilities across India.

With over 15 years of experience, Banerjee previously served as Vice-President, Brand Solutions at Schbang, where she played a role in establishing the Delhi operations and collaborated with clients like Tata Beverages and JnJ Pharma.

Banerjee said, “I’m excited to take up this role to explore new avenues and create transformative experiences for our brands. Hogarth is on a strong growth trajectory, and I look forward to creating strong brands and transforming their content experience journey.”

With 13 years of experience in integrated marketing, account management, and consumer research, Hora has worked with brands such as Coca-Cola, Caratlane, and Haier. Prior to joining Hogarth, Ishita was previously Client Servicing Director at Ogilvy, where she led key client engagements and strategic initiatives.

Hora said, “Hogarth is a place where creativity, innovation, and production come together seamlessly, and I’m excited to dive in and make the most of it. I’m looking forward to working with an incredibly talented and driven team that pushes boundaries like second nature. Looking forward to this next phase of growth and all the exciting things ahead.”

Speaking on the announcement, Karthik Nagarajan, CEO, Hogarth India, said, “Our commitment to clients is to deliver the best content experience for their audiences in a medium-agnostic way. The world of content and production today is more dynamic than any other part of the marketing engine, and so client leaders also need to be change managers. Madhurika and Ishita are exceptional, dynamic leaders who can lead change at our as well as our clients’ end.”

Banerjee will be based in Gurgaon and Hora in Mumbai.