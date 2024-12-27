Hits and misses of 2024: A year of innovation and authenticity

New Delhi: As the calendar flips to a new year, it's time to reflect on the marketing wins and losses of 2024. From viral campaigns to missteps with strategy, the year has provided a wealth of lessons for marketers to apply in the future. Perhaps most importantly, this year's marketing landscape has shown us that success lies in the delicate balance of innovation and authenticity.

The industry in 2024

The past year has been marked by significant advancements in data-first and privacy-conscious marketing initiatives and solutions. Marketing teams across brands and agencies have become more aggressive in leveraging AI and new technology capabilities. As a result, the industry has shifted towards outcome-focused marketing. This shift has also driven increased investments in measurement, enabling more informed decision-making on the media and other fronts. Ultimately, 2024 has been a year of adaptability, with marketers navigating the complexities of a rapidly evolving landscape.

The most improved

The ""3Vs"—Video, Voice, and Vernacular—have remained key drivers of expanded reach, creativity, and personalisation.

Retail media and commerce media solutions have seen a significant rise in spending, with companies like Amazon (Amazon marketing services), Flipkart (Flipkart ads), InMobi, and Criteo providing innovative, custom solutions to target purchase-ready customers. Programmatic advertising has also continued to grow, with the majority of digital media budgets allocated to this channel. Additionally, digital out-of-home (DOOH) and connected TV (CTV) have experienced significant growth, offering new opportunities for marketers to reach their audiences.

The underperformers

A major area of concern has been the way brands have been talking to younger audiences.

While many brands have attempted to "de-age" and connect with the Gen Z audiences in particular, these efforts have often been reduced to clichéd generational labelling and jargon. This approach has failed to resonate with the intended audience, highlighting the greater need for authentic messaging and more nuanced marketing strategies.

We still saw many brands during festive/topical not really putting efforts into cultural nuances, and that has been a big missed opportunity.

The worst performer

Shockvertising, a tactic that relies on provocative and attention-grabbing content, has not been well-received in 2024. Campaigns like Poonam Pandey's cervical cancer awareness initiative and the Yes Madam Fiasco have fallen flat, demonstrating that consumers are increasingly sceptical of marketing efforts that prioritise shock value over authenticity.

And the AI revolution continues...

Artificial intelligence (AI) has continued to transform the marketing landscape, scaling creative storytelling, optimisation, and research. While AI has opened up new opportunities for marketers, it has also raised important questions about the role of human creativity and intuition in the marketing process. As we move forward, it's essential to strike a balance between the benefits of AI and the need for authentic, human-centred marketing.

In conclusion, 2024 taught us that brands can lose their way when they disconnect from their core values and audience understanding. Authentic connection and clear communication remain the foundations of impactful marketing, whether tackling societal issues, embracing new technologies, or refreshing brand images.