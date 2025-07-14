Hero MotoCorp increases advertising spend by 18% in FY2025

New Dehi: Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp increased its advertisement and publicity expense by more than 18% in FY2025. As per the company’s filing, on a standalone basis, the automaker spent Rs 1247.60 crores in the fiscal ending March 31, 2025, as compared to Rs 1053.97 crores in the corresponding period previous quarter.

The added expense comes in the backdrop of the two-wheeler maker accelerating global expansion and planning to extend its presence into Germany, France, Spain, and the UK in the second quarter of 2025-26, as stated by Chairman Pawan Munjal.

In his address to shareholders in the company's annual report for 2024-25, Munjal said Hero MotoCorp is “Investing in the future - India and beyond” and through the company's own platforms, including “the Hero for Startups” initiative it is mentoring next-generation entrepreneurs, offering them R&D access and opening pathways to market.

Asserting that in 2024-25, the company “advanced our leadership in electric mobility”, Munjal said, “A bold global expansion roadmap will see Hero MotoCorp extend its presence into Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom in the second quarter of FY 2025-26, as we carry our vision of mobility without boundaries to new markets.”

Commenting on the overall international market expansion, he said, “In FY 2024-25, we achieved 43 per cent YoY growth in international markets from South Asia to Latin America through a sharp focus on customer experience, quality and scale.”

Munjal further said, “Our entry into Europe and the UK later this year marks the next phase in our global ambition backed by engineering excellence and innovation.” The company's electric mobility marque, VIDA recorded a “200 per cent surge in sales, supported by the strategic expansion of its retail presence across key urban centres”, Munjal said, adding, “the VIDA V2 has redefined accessibility in electric mobility for the modern commuter.”

He further said the company's partnership with Ather Energy, now a publicly listed company, strengthened “India's largest EV charging network and premium electric segment leadership.”

“Our partnership with California-based Zero Motorcycles is culminating in an exciting new premium motorcycle,” he noted.

On the company's investment of Rs 510 crore in Euler Motors, he said it is “reinforcing our presence in the global-leading electric three-wheeler space.”

“Each step reaffirms our belief - the future of mobility in India will be electric, inclusive and innovation-led. Hero MotoCorp is proud to lead this transformation,” Munjal noted.

In his address, Hero MotoCorp Executive Director and Acting CEO Vikram S Kasbekar said, “I believe that FY 2025-26 will be a year of acceleration. We will continue to expand our footprint in electric mobility, sharpen our premium play, unlock new value in the core segment, and push deeper into international territories.”

He stated that the company's ambition is “to grow ahead of the industry, scale new peaks in every category, and deepen our presence across markets while staying true to our ethos of operational excellence, customer-centricity and sustainability.”