Here’s what Mark Read said on leaving WPP after 30 years

New Delhi: Mark Read, the CEO who steered WPP through one of the most transformative chapters in its history, announced that he will step down at the end of 2025, bringing to a close a 30-year journey with the advertising giant.

Advertisment

In a heartfelt statement, Read described leading WPP as an “immense privilege,” highlighting the company’s creative resurgence, technological reinvention, and global client partnerships as the cornerstones of his tenure.

“WPP is an incredible company with over 100,000 talented and creative people, wonderful clients and partners, and an unmatched presence around the world,” Read said. “It has been an immense privilege to serve as its CEO for the past seven years.”

When Read took the reins in 2018 following Sir Martin Sorrell’s dramatic exit, WPP was grappling with structural complexity, digital disruption, and shareholder skepticism. His mission, he said, was to build “a simpler, stronger business” by infusing creative excellence with world-class technology—and he believes that mission has been accomplished.

“Our clients today rate us more highly than ever before; we now work with four of the world’s five most valuable companies, and our revenues with our biggest clients have grown consistently,” he noted.

One of Read’s signature achievements was reasserting WPP’s creative authority. Under his leadership, WPP was named Creative Company of the Year at Cannes Lions in 2024—a recognition he credits to the relentless efforts of agency teams across the network.

Simultaneously, he pushed WPP to the forefront of marketing technology and AI innovation, spearheading the launch of WPP Open, a data-and-AI platform that is now central to the company’s offering in a rapidly evolving advertising landscape.

“We have positioned WPP at the forefront of the industry with our investments in AI... we are now leading the way as AI transforms marketing,” he said.

However, Read acknowledged that despite all the investments in technology, "We are ultimately a people business."

He continued, "It’s our people who make things happen, support one another, come up with ideas, inspire our clients, figure out an ever more complicated media world and produce work of such great craft and impact. They are what makes WPP the fantastic company it is, and I am very proud to have worked alongside them."

As he prepares to step away, Read expressed confidence in the company’s leadership and financial footing, adding that WPP is “well-positioned to capture the opportunities ahead.”

“After seven years in the role... I feel it is the right time to hand over the leadership of this amazing company,” he said. “I am excited to explore the next chapter in my life and can only thank all the brilliant people I have been lucky enough to work with over the last 30 years.”

He further said, "The current environment may be challenging for every business but I’ve every confidence in our people and our capabilities. The future for WPP is a bright one, and clients understand the long-term value of what we do."

The WPP Board has initiated a global search for Read’s successor. He has pledged to remain actively involved during the transition.