Health Ministry asks IPL to restrict tobacco and alcohol advertisements

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has asked the Indian Premier League (IPL) to restrict tobacco and alcohol advertisements.

The ministry has also urged the BCCI and the Sports Authority of India to take measures to prevent surrogate advertisements of tobacco and alcohol by sportspersons, saying they are role models for millions of youth, not only in the country but across the world.

In a letter to Roger Binny, President, BCCI and Sandip Pradhan, DG, SAI, Dr Atul Goel, Director General, Health Services (DGHS) wrote on Thursday that sportspersons, specially cricketers, are role models for youngsters for promoting a healthy, active and productive lifestyle.

"The BCCI is entrusted with objectives of laying down policies, roadmap, guidelines for promotion of the game of cricket (and its governance) keeping in mind the players and cricket fans of India...and it is disheartening to see surrogate advertisements of tobacco and/or alcohol related products by some of the well-known cricketers and also famous actors during cricketing events such as IPL," Goel said.

The letter also emphasised stopping the sale of tobacco and alcohol products in IPL-affiliated events.