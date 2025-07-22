Havells cuts AdEx by 17% YoY in Q1FY26 amid tepid summer and weak demand

New Delhi: Havells India slashed its advertising expenses by 17% on a yearly basis. As per the stock exchange filings, the consumer electrical goods manufacturer spent Rs 142.90 crore in Q1FY26, as compared to Rs 172.37 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

On a quarterly basis, the expenses remained flat with a minuscule uptick. The company spent Rs 142.74 crore in the last quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company also reported a 14.3% fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 352.34 crore in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 on account of tepid summer and subdued consumer demand. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 411.18 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Havells India.

Its revenue from operations declined by 6.21% to Rs 5,437.81 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 5,798.11 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Havells India's total expenses were also down 5.45% at Rs 5,032.31 crore in the June quarter.

The total income of Havells India, which includes other income, was also down 6.26% to Rs 5,506.87 crore.

June quarter has a "tepid summer" this year, in contrast to the strong season last year, which led to a significant decline in cooling products, said Havells in its earnings statement.

Moreover, consumer demand remains subdued while industrial-infra demand maintains its growth momentum. "Focus on cost discipline resulted in modest growth in expenses, containing the impact of revenue decline on net profitability," it said.