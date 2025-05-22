Growth Protocol launches blockchain based platform to transform digital advertising

New Delhi: Growth Protocol has launched its new Layer-1 blockchain platform, supported by Nazara Technologies and Lysto, with a focus on applying blockchain to digital advertising. The platform, which currently has over 150,000 daily active users following a private testnet, aims to bring tokenisation and real-time engagement to advertising campaigns.

Growth Protocol seeks to remove intermediaries in digital advertising, enforce transparency, offer equitable payouts, and return control of digital identity to users. The system is positioned as a marketing protocol for Web3 environments, where transactions and engagement can be verified without central authority.

The platform is built using the Avalanche technology stack, enabling sub-second transaction finality and processing speeds exceeding 10,000 transactions per second, designed to support large-scale marketing activity and fraud prevention.

“Avalanche was intended to support real-world use cases like Growth Protocol—offering fast infrastructure that enables proof-of-performance marketing,” said Emin Gün Sirer, Founder and CEO of Ava Labs.

Nazara Technologies, an early supporter of the platform and India’s only publicly listed gaming company, has begun moving some of its marketing efforts on-chain. Two of its gaming titles are already live using Growth Protocol infrastructure.

“Nazara has spent 25 years engaging players,” said Nitish Mittersain, Founder and CEO of Nazara. “With Growth Protocol, we’re exploring new ways for advertisers and publishers to connect with users through blockchain-based solutions.”

Sadiq Ahamed, Co-Founder of Growth Protocol, highlighted that traditional digital advertising continues to lose a significant share of its revenue to intermediaries. “We aim to return that value to creators, publishers, and gamers, while offering advertisers a transparent system for measurement and verification,” he said.

The protocol replaces the conventional ad-tech stack with smart contract-based systems that allow real-time settlements and tracking.