GroupM’s influencer activation for TotalEnergies creates Guinness World Record

New Delhi: GroupM, WPP's media investment group in India, has partnered with TotalEnergies Marketing India (TEMIPL) to launch the #LambaChalega anthem—an influencer activation for the Hi-Perf engine oil by TotalEnergies.

This influencer activation, GroupM said, set a Guinness World Record for the “Most Videos of People Dancing to the Same Song Uploaded to Instagram in One Hour”, with over 400 influencers participating on launch day.

The campaign was led by “Lamba Chalega” anthem, referring to Hi-Perf engine oil’s performance. The campaign also featured a hook step set to a track.

The campaign started with an Instagram activation, featuring influencers from fitness, biking, food, travel, and lifestyle categories performing the signature dance step to achieve the Guinness World Record.

The campaign expanded to 3,000 influencers across India— including nano, micro, macro, and celebrity tiers.

Influencers such as Varun Dhawan, Awez Darbar, Amol Kamble, Kheshavi Chhetri, and RJ Tripti were featured.

Ashwin Padmanabhan, Chief Operating Officer, GroupM South Asia, said, “In a low-engagement, highly competitive category like 2-wheeler engine oils, creating maximum impact and awareness requires innovative approaches. Influencers play a pivotal role in amplifying reach, and this initiative highlights the power of inclusivity—ensuring that every voice contributes to a shared objective.”