GroupM is now WPP Media; Mindshare, Wavemaker, EssenceMediacom to continue

New Delhi: Global marketing giant WPP on Wednesday announced the rebranding of its media investment arm, GroupM, as WPP Media, signalling a strategic shift towards an AI-powered, fully integrated marketing services offering.

The new identity reflects WPP’s efforts to align its capabilities with the growing demand from marketers for intelligent, unified solutions. With more than $60 billion in annual media investments under management, WPP Media serves over 75% of the world’s top advertisers across 80+ markets.

Mindshare, Wavemaker, and EssenceMediacom will continue to operate as distinct brands under WPP Media, providing dedicated teams to clients while leveraging shared technology, data, and infrastructure.

The launch of WPP Media is closely linked to WPP Open, the company’s AI-enabled marketing system backed by a £300 million annual investment and partnerships with major AI players. The integration will allow WPP Media to deliver personalised media, creative, data, commerce, and production services at scale through a connected platform.

“This move marks a shift from scale to intelligence,” said Mark Read, CEO of WPP. “GroupM was built for a time when media scale mattered most. WPP Media represents the future—where AI, data and seamless integration take center stage.”

Brian Lesser, CEO of WPP Media, said the rebranding reflects evolving consumer expectations in the AI age. “WPP Media is built for a world where media is everywhere. We’re integrating AI-powered products with data and technology to help brands stay ahead of rapidly changing behaviours.”

As part of its transformation, WPP Media will invest heavily in upskilling its workforce to equip talent for future-facing marketing roles and help clients unlock growth opportunities enabled by AI.

The announcement coincides with WPP’s new B2B campaign aimed at business leaders and CMOs, highlighting its AI capabilities and the advanced functionality of WPP Open.