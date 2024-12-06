GroupM bags Omnichannel Excellence Award at Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards 2024

New Delhi: GroupM has won at the 9th Annual Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards 2024, under the award category “Omnichannel Excellence Award” at the APAC level.

This recognition, awarded during the first-ever in-person ceremony held on December 4 in Sydney, marks a significant milestone in GroupM’s journey.

GroupM's achievement showcases its expertise in leveraging geo-granular technology for precise targeting, driving creative innovation, and delivering household ID attribution in recent Connected TV campaigns—key factors that earned them this prestigious award.

Atique Kazi, President of Data Performance and Digital Products at GroupM India, said, “Winning the Omnichannel Excellence Award at the Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards 2024 is a proud moment for us. It reflects our team’s innovation and dedication to delivering impactful, customer-focused strategies. This recognition motivates us to continue empowering brands with measurable growth and meaningful connections.”

Rajiv Rajagopal, Head of Advanced TV at GroupM India, said, “We are grateful to receive the Omnichannel Excellence Award at the Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards 2024. With Microsoft’s advanced tech stack, we built a premium CTV marketplace featuring precise geo-polygon targeting—delivering refined, geo-targeted ads. This recognition underscores our commitment to innovation, trust, and delivering exceptional client outcomes.”