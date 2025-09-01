Grey India appoints Mahesh Ambaliya as Group Creative Director

New Delhi: Grey India has announced the appointment of Mahesh Ambaliya as Group Creative Director, where he will work across all three offices.

A creative director with 11+ years of experience, Ambaliya has won 12 Cannes Lions, including 2 Grand Prix awards—both firsts for India in their respective categories.

Ambaliya has been part of the WPP family for nearly 11 years, with stints at Ogilvy (5 years) and VML (6 years). At both agencies, his work achieved groundbreaking success, including campaigns that garnered 27 billion views on TikTok and global recognition for creative excellence.

Commenting on his new role, Ambaliya said, “Pressure is on me now to replicate my success. But I take comfort in knowing that I will be working with Harsh. I have known him for a few years and always wanted to collaborate with him. With Mukund Olety moving on, it was time for a new mentor. With Harsh’s experience, I want to push beyond the innovations I am known for and deliver work that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in the world. Easy to say, hard to do—but I believe we have a CCO who can help make that possible.”

Harsh Kapadia, Chief Creative Officer, Grey India, said, “Mahesh is not just one of India’s most awarded creative minds; he’s also one of the bravest. His work has consistently redefined what Indian creativity can achieve on the world stage. At Grey, we are building a culture that thrives on ambition and innovation, and Mahesh embodies both. I’m excited to finally collaborate with him, not just to create campaigns but breakthrough ideas that set new benchmarks.”