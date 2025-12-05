

New Delhi: Gracenote, part of Nielsen, has introduced a connected TV advertising platform called Content Connect, positioned to support more precise planning, buying and reporting for agencies, brands, and ad-tech partners.

The platform gives access to standardised programme-level metadata, which is intended to support more accurate targeting, performance tracking and transparent post-campaign reporting.

Media buyers can use the platform directly to build private marketplace and program-guaranteed deals or work through supply-side and demand-side partners to create and activate deals.

The system uses Gracenote’s proprietary content ID graph, which structures programme metadata under a unified taxonomy and links it using unique identifiers. This is designed to help both buyers and sellers work with consistent definitions when content appears across multiple ad-supported CTV services.

“Gracenote data is widely recognised as the media industry’s gold standard for powering consumer entertainment search and discovery broadly,” said Kanishk Prasad, VP of Product at Gracenote.

“By opening up access to content-based signals, which enable smarter CTV ad targeting and better campaign performance, we’re taking a big step towards giving advertisers transparency, control and maximum scale across all CTV platforms.”

Users can work with programme-level content signals such as genre, rating and mood, helping them set bids, manage brand-safety requirements and ensure privacy-compliant placements while keeping scale for campaigns.

Gracenote’s metadata and unique identifiers are already used across the entertainment ecosystem for search and discovery functions, and the company says these tools remain embedded in publisher workflows. The new Content Connect platform will be previewed on an appointment-only basis at CES from January 6 to 8, 2026.